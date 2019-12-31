Storey ends happily after long kick

Western Kentucky quarterback Ty Storey (Charleston) runs through traffic in the Hilltoppers 23-20 victory over Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl. Storey completed 35 of 51 passes for 358 yards and 2 touchdowns in the victory.

DALLAS -- Western Kentucky freshman kicker Cory Munson ran onto the field, then off, and then back on. All of that before kicking a career-long 52-yard field goal with no time left after a rules review moved him 5 yards closer to the goal posts.

And Munson, who'd sliced a 29-yarder wide right on the final play of the first half, closed the game with the kick that gave the Hilltoppers a 23-20 victory over Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl on Monday.

"I was just breathing and saying to myself: 'You got this. Don't worry about the last kick. You got this one. Just stay calm,' and I just swung through it," Munson said. "Next thing I knew, it was up there."

The Hilltoppers (9-4) drove 36 yards in 27 seconds before Munson kicked his third field goal in four tries. The game appeared headed to overtime when former University of Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey (Charleston) threw a desperation heave that was knocked down by the Broncos, but they were hit with a 5-yard defensive substitution penalty on the play. Munson was awarded an untimed down after a video review determined that Western Michigan had 12 players on the field as it switched between its field-goal unit and regular defense.

"We knew we could make the kick when we saw they had 12 men on the field and might get penalized," first-year Western Kentucky Coach Tyson Helton said. "I wanted our true freshman Cory Munson to get a chance to kick it, and he did. It was a great kick."

Munson had tied the score at 20-20 on a 31-yarder with 1:36 to play. He also kicked a 26-yarder.

Thiago Kapps' 20-yard field goal with 4:58 to play gave Western Michigan (7-6) a 20-17 lead, which capped a 62-yard drive that took 5:35 after Western Kentucky had tied the score on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Storey to Lucky Jackson with 10:40 to go. Jackson had 17 catches for 148 yards and was named the game's MVP.

Storey threw a 17-yard pass to Jahcour Pearson in the second quarter for the Hilltoppers' other touchdown. He finished 35-of-51 passing for 358 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He also ran 13 times for 30 yards.

Redbox Bowl

California 35, Illinois 20

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Chase Garbers threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score, leading California to a victory over Illinois in the Redbox Bowl.

Christopher Brown ran for 120 yards on 20 carries, and Makai Polk caught 5 passes for a season-high 105 yards as California (8-5) won its first bowl game since 2015.

Brandon Peters passed for 273 yards and one touchdown for Illinois (6-7) in his return after sitting out the regular-season finale with a concussion. Peters, who was shaken up again after diving out of bounds after a scramble late in the fourth quarter, completed 22 of 37 passes and added a team-high 68 rushing yards.

Garbers, who had been in and out of the lineup all season because of a shoulder injury, got going after being sacked on the first play from scrimmage and throwing an incomplete pass on the second. The offensive MVP of the game, Garbers completed 22 of 31 passes for 272 yards with touchdown passes of 4, 3, 2 and 6 yards. He also scored on a quarterback sneak from the 1 early in the second quarter while helping the Bears set a season-high for scoring.

