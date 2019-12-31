NYC school exec faces sex charge

A high-ranking official in New York City's Department of Education was arrested Sunday in Wisconsin and accused of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, according to police officials there.

David A. Hay, the deputy chief of staff to schools chancellor Richard A. Carranza, was taken into custody at an airport in Milwaukee after an ongoing undercover investigation, said officer Stuart Zuehls, a spokesman for the Neenah, Wis., Police Department.

Authorities in Wisconsin notified New York City officials hours after the arrest.

The Department of Education said it fired Hay after the arrest.

"These allegations are incredibly disturbing and absolutely unacceptable," Miranda Barbot, a spokeswoman for the department, said in a statement. "We took immediate action removing Mr. Hay from payroll and are terminating him. We referred this to the Department of Investigation and we will fully comply with any investigation."

Hay did not regularly interact with students as part of his job, which was based at department headquarters in downtown Manhattan. Before moving to New York, however, Hay was a school principal in two Wisconsin school districts.

Zuehls declined to offer more information about the charges or why Hay was arrested at an airport.

Under Wisconsin state law, someone who is accused of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime is defined as a person who "uses a computerized communication system to communicate with an individual who the actor believes or has reason to believe has not attained the age of 16 years with intent to have sexual contact or sexual intercourse with the individual."

It is not yet clear when the investigation into Hay was launched, or whether Hay has obtained a lawyer.

A Section on 12/31/2019