Storm moves into Plains, Northeast

Jake Olson (left) and Mackenzie Weinberger shovel snow Monday outside a store in downtown Fargo, N.D., after a blizzard that dropped more than a foot of snow in the area, forcing the closure of roads and businesses.

Millions started their week off on the wrong foot Monday morning with a sprawling storm system bringing snow and mixed precipitation from the Northern Plains to New England.

Winter storm warnings were in effect in the Upper Midwest while ice storm warnings peppered the interior Northeast, where up to half an inch of freezing rain was expected to deposit a treacherous glaze.

The storm generated powerful winds, gusting over 50 mph, which have generated around 100,000 power interruptions, mostly in Michigan, Ohio and New York.

In interior Massachusetts, several thousand customers were without power after ice downed utility lines.

The storm began last week in the Pacific Northwest, where hefty precipitation fell as the storm shifted down the West Coast. California’s Frazier Park, north of Los Angeles, got 21.5 inches of snow at 5,000 feet. Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles was shut down for a time between Wednesday and Friday in response to the hazardous conditions.

Pockets of Southern California saw several inches of rain — Los Angeles wound up with 3.34 inches in four days. A line of severe storms even spun up a weak tornado Christmas night, with winds from 65 to 85 mph in Ventura County.

From there, the storm brought heavy snow to the higher elevations in the Southwest and Four Corners region, while sparking additional severe weather east of the mountains. One supercell thunderstorm north of Clovis, N.M., on Friday night likely produced a strong tornado — although no reports of damage were received as it passed over primarily rural landscape in the open countryside.

After that, the storm system kept trekking east.

Heavy sleet and freezing rain fell in portions of southern New England, while northern areas were dealing with an initial wallop of snow. That’s associated with an initial tongue of juicy air being forced north ahead of the Great Lakes low into cold air.