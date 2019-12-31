Texas church gunman, his killer named

Residents embrace near police and fire cars that surround the scene of a shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP)

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas -- A man who trained others in his Texas church to use guns to protect the congregation fatally shot a gunman seconds after he opened fire during a service, the Texas attorney general said Monday.

Jack Wilson fired a single shot, quickly ending the attack that killed two people at the West Freeway Church of Christ in the Fort Worth-area town of White Settlement. More than 240 congregants were in the church at the time.

Wilson's Facebook page listed him as a former Hood County reserve deputy and a firearms instructor. He posted about the attack a few hours after it happened, saying the event "put me in a position that I would hope no one would have to be in. But evil exists, and I had to take out an active shooter in church. I'm thankful to GOD that I have been blessed with the ability and desire to serve him in the role of head of security at the church."

Speaking outside the church, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said authorities "can't prevent mental illness from occurring, and we can't prevent every crazy person from pulling a gun. But we can be prepared like this church was."

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday identified the attacker as Keith Thomas Kinnunen, 43. His motive is under investigation.

Investigators searched Kinnunen's home in River Oaks, a small nearby city where police officers said their only contact with the suspected gunman was a couple of traffic citations.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THO5zuMhVa0]

"He didn't exist until yesterday," Deputy Police Chief Charles Stewart said.

But Kinnunen appeared to have more serious brushes in other jurisdictions. He was arrested in 2009 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Fort Worth and in 2013 on a theft charge, according to Tarrant County court records.

He was arrested in 2016 in New Jersey after police found him with 12-gauge shotgun and rounds wrapped in plastic in the area of an oil refinery, according to the Home News Tribune in East Brunswick. It was not immediately clear how those charges were resolved.

After the shooting, Texas officials hailed the state's gun laws, including a measure enacted this year that affirmed the right of licensed handgun holders to carry a weapon in places of worship, unless the facility bans them.

President Donald Trump also tweeted his appreciation for state's gun legislation Monday night, saying, "Lives were saved by these heroes, and Texas laws allowing them to carry arms!"

That law was passed in the aftermath of the 2017 shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, when a man opened fire on a Sunday morning congregation and killed more than two dozen people. He later killed himself.

In a livestream of Sunday's church service in White Settlement, the gunman can be seen getting up from a pew and approaching someone at the back of the church before pulling out a gun and opening fire. Congregants can be heard screaming and seen ducking under pews or running as papers fly to the floor.

"I think you can see by the video, that that guy was surrounded rather quickly by more than just a few people," Paxton said.

Before the shooting, the gunman had drawn the attention of the church's security team because he was "acting suspiciously," minister Jack Cummings told The New York Times. He said the team is composed of congregants who are licensed to carry guns and practice shooting regularly.

Cummings said the church added the team because of "the fact that people go into schools and shoot people."

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday identified the dead as Anton Wallace, 64, of Fort Worth and Richard White, 67, of River Oaks.

The gunman was killed within six seconds of opening fire, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said. The quick reaction saved an "untold number of lives."

Britt Farmer, senior minister of the church, said, "We lost two great men today, but it could have been a lot worse."

The FBI was working to determine the shooter's motive. Matthew DeSarno, the agent in charge of the agency's Dallas office, said the assailant was "relatively transient" but had roots in the area.

Paxton said Monday that the shooter appeared to be "more of a loner."

"I don't think he had a lot of connections to very many people," he said.

In a 2009 affidavit requesting a court-appointed attorney, Kinnunen listed having a wife and was living with four children, according to court records. He told the court he was self-employed in landscaping and irrigation work.

Information for this article was contributed by Paul J. Weber, Jamie Stengle, Jill Bleed and Rhonda Shafner of The Associated Press.

A Section on 12/31/2019