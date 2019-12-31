Troopers: Little Rock man running on I-30 struck by 2 vehicles, killed

A 64-year-old man who was running across Interstate 30 in Little Rock on Monday died after a pickup and an SUV struck him, authorities said.

James E. Phillips Jr., of Little Rock was running from east to west on I-30 near Interstate 630 when he was hit by a 2001 Ford F-150 in the westbound lanes just before 5:45 p.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. A second vehicle, a 2017 Mazda CX-5, struck the man afterward, the report states.

Troopers said the impacts were fatal to Phillips, and he wasn’t taken to a hospital.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry when the vehicles struck Phillips, though the report noted he was wearing dark clothing.

At least 498 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.