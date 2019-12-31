Venture offers hunting access for daily fee

NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF Nick Olano of Rogers started the website, AmericanHunt.com, which offers hunting and fishing opportunities on private land for a daily fee. Locations are available across Arkansas and Oklahoma for deer hunting, waterfowl hunting, fishing and more.

Nick Olano wants to open up prime hunting and fishing opportunities to everyone at an affordable price. That's the goal of his business.

The website is loaded with descriptions of deer hunting, waterfowl hunting, fishing waters and more on private land.

"Our whole idea is to gain access for the everyday person," said Olano, 31. There's even private property available for off-road ATV riding.

Private land and waterways can be rented for one or more days across Arkansas and Oklahoma. Some are close to home. There's deer hunting property listed near Rogers that can be hunted for $75 a day. The property has plenty of deer and a ladder-style tree stand already in place, the listing says.

A private duck hunting lake near Watts, Okla., can be rented for $50 a day.

Want to hunt ducks in the famed Arkansas Delta, waterfowl capital of the world? A listing near Stuttgart offers an unguided hunt for up to six people for $550.

One listing offers fishing in the morning and hunting in the afternoon at $425 for two people.

When customers sign on to rent a property, they receive two confirmation emails, Olano said. They also get a listing of places to buy supplies near the property, a list of meat processors and taxidermists in the area, if applicable.

Landowners who work with Olano set the rules. One deer hunting property is at a winery, so hunting ends at 10 a.m. when the winery opens for business.

Property owners get the fee money, minus 5% which Olano gets. Customers can rent property for one or multiple days.

It's common for landowners to lease their property to deer or duck hunters for an entire season, which can be pricey. More hunters can afford a daily fee, Olano noted.

Unguided and guided hunts are among the listings. "A lot of guides are good at fishing and hunting, but not so good with computers. Our pitch to a guide service is we handle the advertising and the booking," Olano said.

Arkansas and Oklahoma have public land for hunting, but some areas can be crowded or a permit is needed. Hunting on private land is preferred by many, if they can get access.

AmericanHunt.com has been up and running since September. Listings come by word of mouth, and Olano talks up his business at every opportunity.

A hunter himself, Olano grew up in Louisiana hunting ducks with his dad. When he got older and started hunting on his own, Olano found waterfowl hunting opportunities were limited where he lived. It pretty much required belonging to a hunting club, and that cost big bucks, Olano recalled.

The idea for his website has been percolating for years. "Our goal is to get people out hunting and fishing," he said.

The business venture is a new one, and Olano hopes people who view the website will contact him with comments, suggestions for improvement, or contact him with questions. Shoot him an email at nick@americanhunt.com.

Sports on 12/31/2019