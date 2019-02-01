3-D gun-maker’s lawsuit dismissed

AUSTIN, Texas — A federal judge in Austin has sided against 3D-printed gun company Defense Distributed in a lawsuit that would have allowed the company to send instructions for building untraceable firearms to people in several states.

Stating that his courtroom was not the appropriate place to hash out the Second Amendment dispute, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman tossed out the lawsuit and invited the company’s lawyers to pursue action elsewhere.

The ruling was a victory for state officials in California, Delaware, New York and Pennsylvania. The judge also ruled in favor of New Jersey in the state’s attempt to block Defense Distributed from obtaining a temporary injunction to reject a recently passed state law and resume doing business there.

Last month, lawyers for Defense Distributed argued in Pitman’s court that the case should be tried in Austin because that’s where the company received a cease-and-desist letter from the New Jersey attorney general’s office. Lawyers representing New Jersey argued that the letter was not sufficient to take the case to Texas.

The company’s owner, Cody Wilson, was born in Little Rock. Nineteen states and the District of Columbia had sued President Donald Trump’s administration to dissolve a settlement it reached with the company over allowing it to disseminate its designs for making a 3-D-printable gun.

Wilson stepped down as the company’s director in September after he was arrested in Taiwan on U.S. sexual assault charges accusing him of having sex in Austin with an underage girl he met online and paying her $500 afterward.