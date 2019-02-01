3 men sue, say harassed woman talked

In this April 10, 2018 file photo, former Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover speaks with reporters in Frankfort, Ky. Three current and former Republican lawmakers who paid a woman $110,000 as part of a secret sexual harassment settlement are demanding she give the money back for violating a confidentiality agreement. Hoover, Michael Meredith and Jim DeCesare were among four Republican state House members who signed a secret sexual harassment settlement in 2017 with a woman who once worked for the House GOP caucus. (AP Photo/Adam Beam, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- After paying a woman $110,000 in a secret sexual harassment settlement, three current and former Republican lawmakers in Kentucky are now demanding that she give the money back for violating a confidentiality agreement.

The settlement, which toppled Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover, came amid the #MeToo movement that exposed the behavior of powerful men in business, government, entertainment and media. But Thursday's lawsuit was a rare instance of the accused pushing back.

Leslie Vose -- an attorney for Hoover, state Rep. Michael Meredith and former state Rep. Jim DeCesare -- says they signed the settlement with the woman "in good faith." It included a confidentiality agreement, instructing everyone when asked about the settlement to respond: "'I have no comment' with no elaboration, or insinuation."

But Vose says the woman told two co-workers about the settlement, violating the agreement. Both workers have since been fired, and both have filed whistleblower lawsuits alleging that they were punished for reporting the harassment.

The woman's attorney, Gail Langendorf, said her client did not violate the agreement because the settlement is, or should have been, public record. The settlement was not publicly available until the Legislative Ethics Commission held a hearing about it in April 2018.

"This is nothing more than continued harassment of my client by the people she was sexually harassed by," Langendorf said.

