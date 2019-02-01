4-star receiver plans official visit to Arkansas

One of the top receivers in the nation plans to make an official visit to Arkansas.

Michael Wyman, 6-3, 190 of Greensboro, (N.C.) Dudley said he plans to officially visit Fayetteville this spring. He has offers from Arkansas, Florida, Oklahoma, Michigan, USC, Auburn, Arizona State, Florida State, LSU and others.

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, No. 30 receiver and the No. 160 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class.

He recorded 46 catches for 664 yards and 5 touchdowns for the 10-4 Panthers this past season. The Hogs signed one of the better receiver classes in the nation for 2019 class.

Wyman has set an official visit to Oklahoma for April 12.