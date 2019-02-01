After '18 layoffs, UAMS over the hump, chancellor says

A year after a $72.3 million projected deficit forced layoffs, Chancellor Cam Patterson said the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has averted an "existential crisis" related to its budget.

In a report to the University of Arkansas board of trustees Thursday, Patterson said UAMS is roughly $8 million ahead in its budget halfway through the fiscal year. He credited that to "hard and difficult" but "necessary" efforts and the leadership of interim chancellor Stephanie Gardner, for whom he took over June 1.

"When we are fiscally prudent, we demonstrate to the state that we are good stewards of the resources that we receive," Patterson told the board.

UAMS received $107,994,401 in state appropriations last year, a spokesman said. The health-care provider and medical school is the state's largest public employer, with about 10,500 employees across facilities in 73 counties.

Patterson said in a subsequent interview that multiple factors contributed to the budget reckoning during fiscal 2018, which ended June 30. As in several preceding years, 2018's budget had anticipated a deficit when it was approved by trustees.

That initial deficit projection of about $39.2 million, according to earlier reports, had ballooned to more than $70 million by midyear.

Lagging revenue, generally from patients and related reimbursements, as well as "aggressive" growth projections not yet met at that point in the calendar year helped cause the problem.

Layoffs -- "reducing the head count, and getting us right-sized" -- and improving margins by increasing revenue were "critical factors" in addressing the deficit, Patterson said.

More than 200 employees were affected by last year's layoffs, which were announced in January. Hiring in the months after has been "very judicious," Patterson said, but is occurring in some growth areas. He added that 107 laid-off employees have been hired back, though not necessarily to their former positions.

Regarding the possibility of additional layoffs in the near future, Patterson said none was planned.

Financial matters at UAMS were a focal point of Wednesday and Thursday's board of trustees meeting.

On Wednesday, trustees discussed an internal audit that identified accounting practices that led to a $29 million deficit at the organization's Myeloma Center.

That deficit has since been corrected, Patterson said in a previous interview.

He called Thursday's report of improved projections a "good-news story" for UAMS.

UAMS chief financial officer Amanda George said plans to maintain financial health mostly include continuing to craft achievable budgets and set reasonable targets.

She said she wasn't aware of any immediate monetary threats to UAMS, which has an annual budget of more than $1.6 billion. But "there's always risk in health care of changes in payer reimbursement that happen that are outside of our control."

This year's budget is the first that has been balanced in at least five years, and UAMS remains committed to fiscal discipline, Patterson said.

Although he did not want to explicitly predict a balanced budget for fiscal 2020, he said he expects to see that commitment reflected in the forecast for the coming accounting period.

