Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas man, 89, killed in head-on crash after car veers across centerline, police say

by Gavin Lesnick | Today at 10:08 a.m. 0comments

An 89-year-old Arkansas man died after the car he was driving veered across the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on, authorities said.

It happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Stadium Boulevard near Vista Court in Jonesboro.

Paul Totty was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala north when the car crossed into the southbound lanes and hit a 2013 Toyota Corolla, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Another vehicle traveling south behind the Toyota then ran into it.

Totty, who lived in Cherry Valley, suffered fatal injuries. The other two drivers were both listed as being hurt, though the report didn't list the severity of their injuries.

The report didn't indicate what may have caused the Impala to cross into oncoming traffic. Conditions at the time were said to be clear.

At least 30 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT