Jury convicts Arkansas man of killing 2 sisters in attack with hammer

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 11:05 a.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption Mark Allan Watts - Photo by Yell County sheriff's office

An Arkansas man accused of killing two sisters in 2017 was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a jury in Danville convicted him Thursday evening.

Mark Allan Watts, 49, of Bellville was convicted on two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the July 2, 2017 killings of 63-year-old Martha Jane Veazey and her sister 55-year-old Phyllis Ann Chambers.

A judge sentenced Watts to 30 years in prison after the jury returned a guilty verdict.

Prosecutors alleged that on the day of the killing, Watts became angry during an argument over money he owed Chambers. Authorities said he grabbed a shop hammer and struck both women several times in the head.

Authorities said Watts dumped the hammer at a nearby pond before he returned to the home to call police.

A state medical examiner later found the women died of blunt force trauma.

The 30-year sentence is the maximum for second-degree murder. Watts will serve both sentences at the same time in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

