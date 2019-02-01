Arkansas man sentenced to 90 years for rape, sexual assault

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Madison County man was sentenced to 90 years in prison by a Washington County Circuit judge Thursday evening.

A jury convicted Ryan James Kirkland, 39, of Wesley, of three counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault.

The jury recommended terms of 15 to 20 years on each charge. Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor ran the terms consecutively for the 90-year total.

One of the sexual assault charges dated to 2006 and 2007 and involved an 8-year-old girl, according to prosecutors. The rape charges were from 2013, 2014 and 2015 and involved a girl that was 16 years old or younger.

A February 2017 trial ended in mistrial after pictures of Kirkland and the victim, which had been excluded by the judge, were inadvertently shown to jurors on a projection screen in the courtroom. The incident happened near the end of the state's case.

Judge Taylor denied a motion in June 2017 to dismiss the charges, based on double jeopardy. That ruling was appealed and upheld by the Arkansas Supreme Court.