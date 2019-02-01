Central Arkansas teen pleads innocent in road rage case

A central Arkansas teen accused of throwing items out of his truck and trying to run another motorist off the road during a chase pleaded innocent to aggravated assault charges.

Kerry Kelly, 19, of Conway was charged with the felony Monday, days after authorities arrested him after responding to a road rage complaint on Jan. 26 in Conway, near Hogan Lane and Prince Street. A 911 caller told dispatchers a pickup truck driver was trying to run him off the road, according to court records.

Defense attorney Barry Keith submitted a not guilty plea to the assault charge on Kelly’s behalf Wednesday, court records show.

The driver who called police said he was pulling out of a parking lot and slammed on his brakes as Kelly sped toward him, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Authorities said Kelly chased after the driver, “tailgating” him and trying to run the man off the road. Kelly also threw an unknown object out of his truck at the man before following him into a parking lot, according to the affidavit.

The man’s daughter, who was a passenger in the car, told police later that she recognized Kelly as a former classmate before he drove off.

Kelly was out on bond ahead of a Feb. 4 court appearance.