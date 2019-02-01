Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas woman arrested in November death of 2-year-old son

by The Associated Press | Today at 10:02 a.m. 0comments

DANVILLE — A 21-year-old Arkansas woman has been arrested on allegations that she contributed to the November death of her 2-year-old child.

The Yell County sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday that Emily Michelle Markham of Rover was charged with permitting the abuse of a child resulting in serious physical injury or death.

Her son, Remington Rainey, was found unresponsive at a home in November and taken to a hospital where he died.

Markham's boyfriend at the time, 20-year-old Chase Duane Mullins, was charged with first-degree murder and remains in custody. Last month he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Markham posted bond and is no longer being held in the Yell County jail.

A phone listing for Markham could not be found and it's not clear if she has an attorney to speak for her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT