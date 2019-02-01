Arkansas woman arrested in November death of 2-year-old son

DANVILLE — A 21-year-old Arkansas woman has been arrested on allegations that she contributed to the November death of her 2-year-old child.

The Yell County sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday that Emily Michelle Markham of Rover was charged with permitting the abuse of a child resulting in serious physical injury or death.

Her son, Remington Rainey, was found unresponsive at a home in November and taken to a hospital where he died.

Markham's boyfriend at the time, 20-year-old Chase Duane Mullins, was charged with first-degree murder and remains in custody. Last month he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Markham posted bond and is no longer being held in the Yell County jail.

A phone listing for Markham could not be found and it's not clear if she has an attorney to speak for her.