Bill to halt building rules clears panel

Over the objections of the Arkansas Municipal League and several lawmakers who said they favored local control, a bill that proposes to stop cities and towns from regulating building design passed through a Senate committee Thursday.

Senate Bill 170 was inspired by rules proposed -- and then tabled -- in Fayetteville and Springdale last fall, according to the sponsor of the bill, Sen. Bart Hester, a Republican and developer from Cave Springs.

The rules proposed in those Northwest Arkansas cities dealt with aspects of home aesthetics, such as the type of siding and the size of garages -- that Hester said only serve to make homes more expensive. His bill would still allow cities, towns and counties to enforce building regulations related to safety.

"The baseline of this bill is to keep the status quo on design," Hester said.

The Municipal League, however, came to the Senate Committee on City, County and Local Affairs on Thursday to oppose the legislation. The group's director, Mark Hayes, called the bill a local control issue, and said that lawmakers who espouse their belief in local control cannot "pick and choose" when to apply such autonomy.

The committee approved the bill by a 5-3, party-line vote, with Democrats opposed.

Officials from North Little Rock, Fayetteville and Conway had all signed up to speak against the bill Thursday in committee. However, when the time came to speak, all but one of the city officials stood up to say they did not wish to add anything to Hayes' testimony.

That prompted one committee member, Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, to raise additional questions.

Clark, a former Garland County Quorum Court member, said he was "extremely disappointed" that local officials declined to address specifics about what type of regulations in their municipalities the bill would affect. Clark said he was considering the "local control" argument and wanted to hear more.

At the request of Clark, North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith did come forward to address the committee. However, Smith was only given two minutes to speak, a decision Clark protested.

After an initial voice vote by the committee appeared close, a roll call was requested. During the roll call, Clark paused and appeared to deliberate, before casting a deciding vote in favor of the bill.

The legislation now moves to the Senate. A spokesman for Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he is neutral on the bill but is studying it.

A Section on 02/01/2019