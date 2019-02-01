Black History Commission of Arkansas to host event focused on African-American athletes

The Black History Commission of Arkansas will present an event about black athletes Saturday at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock.

The event, “African Americans and Sports in Arkansas,” is presented as part of Black History Month.

Admission is free. Lunch will be provided to the first 125 people who register. Teachers can earn up to four professional development hours for attending. Tickets and more information are available via Facebook at https://bit.ly/2WyhhCX and Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/2BnzWIT. Check-in starts at 9:15 a.m.

Speakers are:

10 a.m., Evin Demirel, author of African-American Athletes in Arkansas: Muhammad Ali’s Tour, Black Razorbacks and Other Forgotten Stories.

11 a.m., Jimmy Cunningham, Jr., author of African Americans of Pine Bluff and Jefferson County.

12:45 p.m., Wilbert Gaines, former Arkansas State University professor, who will discuss personal experiences and overcoming challenges in sports and academia.

1:45 p.m., Kenneth “Muskie” Harris, former Razorback, who will talk about the integration of Razorback athletic teams at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center is at 501 W. 9th St., just north of Interstate 630, in Little Rock.