Bomb squad neutralizes suspicious package near Little Rock elementary, finds no explosives; box may have held science project, official says

A suspicious package that put an elementary school on lockdown for more than an hour Friday afternoon may have been a misplaced science fair project, officials said.

The Little Rock Fire Department's bomb squad did not find explosives or any other harmful material in the package that was neutralized near Williams Magnet Elementary, 7301 Evergreen Dr.

Inside the package, a suitcase a security officer found near the school's entryway, bomb squad investigators found a wooden cigar box with wires and a motor and debris that looked like it was more than 40 years old, department spokesman Capt. Jason Weaver said.

Ron Self, director of security for the Little Rock School District, said the box's contents looked like a science fair project, though what exactly the box held was still not clear.

A security officer saw the suitcase sitting in a grove of trees just after noon Friday, Self said. Finding the package suspicious, he called police to the scene, who in turn called the bomb squad.

The fire department confiscated the package as evidence, Weaver said, and the school had resumed normal activity by 2:30 p.m.