Co-founder of Arkansas civil engineering firm Crafton Tull dies at 85

Lem Tull, co-founder of civil engineering firm Crafton Tull, died early Thursday, the company announced Friday morning.

Tull was 85.

Tull had been ill recently but no cause of death was announced, Clare Dunn, a spokesman for Crafton Tull, said Friday.

Crafton Tull is a civil engineering, surveying, architecture, landscape architecture and planning firm, according to its website. Tull retired from the company in 1996 after 33 years, Dunn said.

Tull, a native of Keo, just southeast of Little Rock, had worked with Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, now the Arkansas Department of Transportation, for eight years when in late 1963 he persuaded fellow highway engineer Bob Crafton to open a consulting engineering company together in Rogers, according to the company.

The company now has more than 200 employees and 10 offices in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Tull graduated from North Little Rock High School and attended Little Rock Junior College. He then transferred to the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering in 1955.

Funeral arrangements were pending Friday morning.