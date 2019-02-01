2 killed in fatal crash outside of central Arkansas Dollar General, police say

Two Arkansans in their early 20s died in a fatal car wreck Thursday after driving into the path of an oncoming vehicle while exiting a Dollar General parking lot, authorities said.

An Arkansas State Police report said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. outside of the Dollar General store along U.S. 167 in Ico, a city roughly 35 miles south of Little Rock.

The report identified 21-year-old Lauren Elizabeth Hayes of Hensley as the driver and Christopher Robert Ford, 21, of Lonoke as a passenger.

Authorities said another driver was traveling north on the highway before colliding with Hayes’ driver’s side door.

Both she and Ford suffered fatal injuries, the report said.

The report did not list the other motorist.

State police noted cloudy and dry conditions at the time of the crash.

At least 32 people have died on Arkansas roads since the beginning of the year, according to preliminary records.