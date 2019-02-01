Agency transfer proposal advances

A bill that would transfer responsibility for the state's health insurance exchange to the Department of Insurance cleared the Senate Committee on Insurance and Commerce on Thursday, after failing to get through two days earlier.

Meanwhile, Nate Bell, a former legislator from Mena who was hired this week to become interim director of the Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace, said he's still working on a plan to keep the exchange under the agency's control while reducing its spending and the fee it charges to insurance companies.

Bell was hired four days after the previous director, Angela Lowther, resigned "to pursue new opportunities."

Under the 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, such exchanges allow consumers to shop for coverage and apply for federal subsidies to help pay for it.

"It troubles me that we've got legislators that have repeatedly said, 'We don't want to entrench Obamacare. We're not for Obamacare,'" Bell said after the committee meeting. "But at the end of the day, what are they doing? They're looking at bringing Obamacare and entrenching it in state government."

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

Senate Bill 113's sponsor, Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, called the argument "a tired old phrase from [Bell's] days of the past."

"This has nothing to do with the ACA itself," Rapert said. "This has to do with the state's handling of funds that we're operating."

Gov. Asa Hutchinson supports SB113, spokesman J.R. Davis said.

"He just thinks it makes sense," Davis said.

As the entity responsible for Arkansas' exchange, the marketplace certifies plans sold in the state through healthcare.gov, promotes enrollment in the plans and pays for a call center that helps consumers sign up.

Insurance Commissioner Allen Kerr has said most of what the marketplace does is a duplication of services that his department already performs.

He has said the department would be able to take responsibility for the exchange at a cost of no more than $571,500 annually. By contrast, the marketplace's spending totals about $2.6 million a year.

Kerr has said he would also eliminate the state's portion of a fee that supports the marketplace as well as healthcare.gov.

The state's portion is equal to 1.25 percent of the premiums for plans sold through healthcare.gov. The federal government's share is equal to 3 percent of the premiums. Insurance companies pass the fee along to consumers.

Bell said the marketplace, which is governed by a board of directors, has more flexibility than a normal state agency to pursue different approaches to providing health coverage. And he noted that its spending is limited by what it collects from the fee.

SB113 failed to get the five votes necessary to clear the Insurance and Commerce Committee on Tuesday. Four of the committee's five Republicans voted in favor of it; its three Democrats were opposed.

The fifth Republican, Sen. Missy Irvin of Mountain View, wasn't at the meeting during the vote.

On Thursday, the committee advanced the bill in a voice vote, with no members dissenting. Rapert said he expects to present it to the full Senate early next week.

The bill would carry out the recommendation of a subcommittee formed by the Legislative Council in 2017 to study and monitor the marketplace, which the Legislature created in 2013.

Sen. Ron Caldwell, a chairman of the Legislative Council subcommittee, compared the marketplace to a carpenter hired to build a house who is no longer needed after the house is built.

"We have people there that really don't have much to do, and it's time to move forward," Caldwell, R-Wynne, said.

Rapert said the marketplace's annual cost for salaries for nine employees, including former director Lowther, was about $849,000, exceeding the Insurance Department's entire estimated cost of taking over the marketplace's duties.

He noted that Lowther's annual salary -- $150,000 -- was higher than Kerr's, which the state transparency website lists as $137,094.

A document provided last year to the Legislative Council subcommittee also listed marketplace Director of Operations Chris Hopper as having a higher salary: $177,529.

Rapert noted that the number of Arkansans -- 62,731 as of Jan. 15 -- enrolled in healthcare.gov plans, has fallen from the peak of more than 73,000 in early 2016 and that the marketplace fee is "among the highest in the nation."

Bell, a former Republican who became an independent, was hired Monday to replace Lowther, who submitted her resignation on Jan. 25, effective March 15.

A contract signed Thursday calls for Bell to be paid $5,000 every two weeks, up to $32,500 at the end of three months. At that time, "the parties anticipate AHIM [Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace] posting and filling the executive director position on a full-time basis," according to the contract.

As a legislator in 2014, Bell proposed special language that has been attached to the appropriation bills for the state Medicaid program and departments of Insurance and Health that prevents those agencies from promoting enrollment in exchange plans or hiring outreach workers known as navigators to help people sign up.

Because exchanges are required to have navigators, placing Arkansas' exchange under the Insurance Department would require the special language to be modified.

An amendment to the Insurance Department's special language, proposed by Rapert, would allow the agency to employ navigators, and conduct outreach and education aimed at encouraging participation in the exchange.

The department would be required to report to lawmakers twice a year on the number of navigators and other outreach workers it employed and how many people were helped.

The department would still be prohibited from applying for federal grants to promote enrollment in the exchange and from promoting enrollment in the state's Medicaid expansion program, known as Arkansas Works.

Bell said legislators who imposed the restrictions -- sometimes called "the Bell amendment" -- "recognized the value of not having the state in the business of marketing Obamacare policies."

"We fought very hard to keep that outside of state government so that we didn't get the state government into the business of promoting that," he said.

Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Nate Bell, who was hired earlier this week as interim director of the Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace, told lawmakers Thursday that backers of putting the health care exchange under state Department of Insurance control would be “entrenching it in state government.”

A Section on 02/01/2019