Filing details evidence from Stone raids

The Federal Bureau of Investigation seized Roger Stone's cellphones, computers and hard drives in raids on his house, apartment and office in Florida and Manhattan last week, prosecutors said.

Special counsel Robert Mueller provided a glimpse of some of the items recovered in a brief court filing Thursday that explained to the judge why both sides will need time to prepare for trial. The government's evidence includes "multiple hard drives containing several terabytes of information" with FBI case reports, search warrant applications and the contents of Apple iCloud accounts and email accounts, according to the filing.

The FBI also has bank and financial records and various electronic devices belonging to the longtime confidant of President Donald Trump, they said.

The breadth of the government's evidence suggests that prosecutors could make additional allegations against Stone. Stone, who was arrested on Jan. 25, currently faces charges of lying to Congress, trying to persuade a witness to lie, and obstructing Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

In Thursday's filing, Mueller's team disclosed that agents recovered several years of communications in iCloud and email accounts and computer files. Information seized in the raid will be turned over to Stone's legal team after the FBI reviews it to remove material covered by the attorney-client privilege.

Stone, 66, has pleaded innocent. Ahead of a scheduled court appearance today, Stone denounced Mueller's investigation as an effort "to undo the results of the 2016 election."

Federal prosecutors claim that in the months before the election, Stone was asked by Trump's presidential campaign to contact WikiLeaks, which was releasing damaging information about Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton, that had been stolen by Russians.

In an interview with The New York Times published Thursday night, Trump said he never spoke with Stone about WikiLeaks and the stolen emails, nor did he direct anyone to do so.

"No, I didn't. I never did," he said.

Trump also said that his lawyers have been reassured by the outgoing deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, that the president himself was not a target in Mueller's investigation.

"He told the attorneys that I'm not a subject, I'm not a target," Trump said.

On Thursday, Stone told reporters, "I did not coordinate anything with the Trump campaign or with WikiLeaks about their disclosures. My purpose was to hype the disclosures to bring voters' and media attention" to them. "That's called politics."

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Harris, Bob Van Voris and Billy House of Bloomberg News; and by Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times.

A Section on 02/01/2019