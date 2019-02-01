Forwards supply UA added spark

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas junior forward Adrio Bailey drove through Georgia's players for an apparent dunk early in the second half of Tuesday night's game in Walton Arena.

Bailey slammed the ball through the basket to such an extent that it was registered as a dunk on the in-game stats feed.

UP NEXT Arkansas men vs No. 19 LSU WHEN 5 p.m. Saturday WHERE Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge RECORDS Arkansas 12-8, 3-4 SEC; LSU 17-3, 7-0 SERIES Arkansas leads 35-31. RADIO Razorback Sports Network TV SEC Network

Except it wasn't.

Somehow the ball came back up out of the basket -- as if an invisible hand had punched it -- and Georgia guard Tyree Crump got the rebound.

Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said after the Razorbacks' 70-60 victory over the Bulldogs that he believed Bailey got "robbed" on the dunk that wasn't.

"He was just snake-bitten on that," Anderson said. "But he attacked the basket. I love how he played."

Bailey, freshman forward Reggie Chaney and sophomore forward Gabe Osabuohien all made contributions to help the Razorbacks beat the Bulldogs.

The three combined for 17 points and 11 rebounds with Arkansas 6-11 sophomore Daniel Gafford limited to 22 minutes because of foul trouble.

"If you look at what those guys brought to the table, that's big," Anderson said of Bailey, Chaney and Osabuohien. "When they play well our team plays well."

Bailey had 8 points -- matching his scoring high for the last 13 games -- and 2 rebounds in 16 minutes.

Chaney had 6 points, 6 rebounds and a career-high 5 blocked shots in 25 minutes off the bench.

Osabuohien, also playing off the bench, had 3 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocked shots and 2 steals in 16 minutes. His basket was a three-pointer after Bailey's ill-fated dunk attempt.

"The thing I told Gabe -- because we've seen it at times -- is that I need him more than eight minutes," Anderson said. "He played 16 minutes, so it means he was playing the right way.

"I just think he came out and did all the little things. His offense will come. He'll step out and make a shot.

"But I just think his energy, his hustle, fixing things on defense, taking charges, that stuff is contagious. I think it helps our basketball team."

Chaney had the only turnover among the three in their combined 57 minutes against Georgia and led Arkansas' effort in blocking 14 shots to set a school record for an SEC game.

"That's when we've got to come together as a team," Chaney said of playing with Gafford on the bench. "Just try to play smart when we're missing that inside presence."

Chaney has started twice in Bailey's place, but his best games have been off the bench when he had 12 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals against LSU; 12 points against Austin Peay; 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals and 3 blocked shots against Texas-San Antonio; 11 points and 8 rebounds at Colorado State; and 11 points and 6 rebounds at Tennessee.

"I've had guys like Dusty Hannahs and Daryl Macon where it didn't matter," Anderson said of whether they started or came off the bench. "They're going to give you what they give you.

"But with a young guy, sometimes he can sit there and watch and analyze what's going on and see what's needed.

"I think he [Chaney] has been pretty good going out there and becoming an enforcer for us. He's really active defensively, whether it be blocking shots, whether it be rebounding the basketball."

Anderson said on Thursday after watching tape of the Arkansas-Georgia game he'd never seen a dunk go as far down as Bailey's attempt and come back out of the basket.

"It was actually probably halfway through the net," Anderson said. "I haven't seen one [like that], and Adrio's had some dunks where he's been almost this year.

"Maybe going home he can get one through there."

Bailey, who is from Campti, La., will be back in his home state when Arkansas plays No. 19 LSU at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Maravich Assembly Center.

"Anytime you come from somewhere, you look forward to going back and playing in your home state in front of your family and friends," Anderson said. "The adrenaline will be going a little bit extra for Adrio."

Sports on 02/01/2019