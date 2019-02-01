"An Ozark Culinary History" -- Northwest Arkansas traditions from corn dodgers to squirrel meatloaf with Chef Erin Rowe, 2 p.m. Saturday, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Today

Crosswords & Coffee -- 10 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Drawing -- With Ryan Starkey, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library Miller Branch. Free for adults. 646-3945.

Writing Workshop -- I Want to Write a Children's Book! with Millie Gore, 1-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

ArtInfusion Happening -- "(I)sland T(rap)" by Austin Dean Ashford, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Sold out. 657-2335.

Macbeth" -- With multiple murderous plots to untangle, Shakespeare's "Macbeth" has plenty of darkness and evil to offer, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, again Feb. 6-10, UA Black Box Theater, 2 E. Center St. in Fayetteville. $5-$20. 575-4752.

Saturday

Super Saturday -- African Folktales with Bright Star Children's Theatre, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RAM Saturday -- Quilt art, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Nevertheless She Persisted -- With Diana Worthen Gonzales & Margarita Solórzano speaking about their struggles and successes as women, 2 p.m., Shiloh Museum in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Square Dance Social -- Enjoy a sit-down concert of old-time music from the West Fork Gals String Band then cut a rug at with a square dance called by Steve Green, 6:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10 suggested donation. 634-3791 or OzarkFolkways.org.

Sunday

Eagle Watch Cruise -- 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by interpreters from Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

