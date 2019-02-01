Guaido decries police squad visit

Opposition leader Juan Guaido, accompanied by his domestic partner, Fabiana Rosales, greets supporters Thursday as he arrives at Central University of Venezuela in Caracas for a conference on economic plans for reviving the country.

Venezuela's National Assembly leader Juan Guaido said a special police squad accused of extrajudicial killings visited his home Thursday, days after the authoritarian regime restricted his travel. The force's commander denied it happened.

During a news conference on the opposition's economic plans, Guaido, who is gathering international support in his bid to unseat President Nicolas Maduro, abruptly announced that the feared Special Action Force had come to his house.

"They came into my home asking for Fabiana," Guaido said, referring to his domestic partner, who accompanied him on stage. "I hold the armed forces and the police responsible for anything that happens to my baby, who is just 20 months old."

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., tweeted that Maduro's "shock troops" arrived at the apartment when Guaido's daughter was at home with her grandmother. "Clearly this was effort to intimidate him & the opposition," Rubio wrote.

In a statement on Twitter, Venezuela's police denied that special agents had gone to Guaido's home, dismissing the claim as "totally FALSE."

The authoritarian regime has left Guaido free to hold meetings and press his case that he is the nation's rightful leader, though this week it said it would bar him from leaving the country and that it had frozen his bank account.

As Guaido has rallied international support to his side, officials from other countries have warned the Maduro regime not to harm him.

"There will be serious consequences for those who attempt to subvert democracy and harm Guaido," U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said in a tweet this week.

Later Thursday, Guaido said he will defy a government ban on humanitarian aid by sending large convoys of medicine into the country with the help of neighboring nations. He said the move will be a "new test" for Venezuela's military.

"In a few weeks they will have to choose if they let much needed aid into the country, or if they side with Nicolas Maduro," said Guaido.

Guaido explained that aid will include lifesaving medicines that are scarce in Venezuela and will be transported by vehicles arriving at several border points, after it is shipped into "friendly ports" in neighboring countries.

"We are not just taking aid from the United States," Guaido said. "But in the next few days we will announce a global coalition to send aid to Venezuela."

Meanwhile, the Venezuelan government has stepped up efforts to quash news coverage of the opposition effort, arresting or expelling at least 13 journalists over the past 10 days in moves that have drawn protests from the European Union.

Two foreign journalists covering the developments for the Spanish news agency EFE were detained at their hotel Wednesday evening by rifle-toting internal security police.

Spanish reporter Gonzalo Dominguez and Colombian producer Mauren Barriga Vargas remained in custody Thursday at the Helicoide -- a jail where political prisoners are usually held. They were to be deported to their countries Thursday, according to the Venezuelan Journalism Union.

Another EFE journalist, Colombian photographer Leonardo Munoz, and his Venezuelan driver, Jose Salas, were detained earlier Wednesday as they covered a small pro-government gathering. Munoz was also scheduled to be deported Thursday. The detained journalists did not have access to lawyers, according to EFE.

The government has intensified suppression and intimidation of journalists over the past week by ordering newsrooms to avoid covering opposition rallies and speeches, closing down radio stations, raiding TV broadcasters and blocking websites.

The U.S. and more than a dozen other nations have recognized Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate leader and are pressuring Maduro to step down, accusing him of rigging his re-election last year and leading the once-rich country into ruinous poverty.

On Thursday, the European Parliament called on the EU's 28 member states to recognize Guaido. The regional bloc has not yet defined its position on the crisis, though several nations have said they will recognize Guaido if Maduro doesn't announce a new election by week's end.

The bloc did not come out in support of Guaido after a meeting of foreign ministers in Bucharest, Romania, to discuss the crisis, but EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini announced the establishment of a 90-day international conduct group with EU and Latin American states to "promote common understanding aiming at a peaceful and democratic outcome."

Maduro has made offers of talks with the opposition, which has spurned them as a bad-faith offer. Meanwhile, the police unit has been conducting nighttime raids in the barrios to find Guaido's supporters. It has been accused of dozens of extrajudicial killings in the past two weeks.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Rosati and Alex Vasquez of Bloomberg News; by Mariana Zuniga and Rachelle Krygier of The Washington Post; and by Christine Armario, Joshua Goodman, Fabiola Sanchez and Scott Smith of The Associated Press.

A Section on 02/01/2019