Hit anti-Semitism, Israel urges allies

JERUSALEM — Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations said Thursday that the country appreciates the support of its newfound allies in eastern Europe but expects “stronger actions” from them when it comes to their stance against anti-Semitism.

Danny Danon said the former communist nations have played a key role in blocking anti-Israel measures in the European Union and other international forums. But he said they had to improve their approach toward Jews.

“When we meet them, we tell them: ‘We are grateful for your involvement. We want to continue the cooperation. But at the same time when it comes to domestic issues, you have to take stronger action,’” he told reporters in Jerusalem. “We do expect stronger actions when it comes to anti-Semitism.”

Danon is in Israel heading a delegation of fellow ambassadors to the U.N. after making a stop with them in Poland.