Hogs getting total package in Shiloh Christian's Kallesen

Prairie vs Shiloh Christian - Logan Kallesen (73) lifts teammate Jaret Russ (11) up in the air after scoring a touchdown against Prairie Grove at Champions Stadium, Springdale, AR on Friday, October5, 2018. Russ and the Saints are off to a 5-1 start this season. Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/ David Beach

Arkansas received the third commitment from a preferred walk-on in the 2019 class when Shiloh Christian offensive lineman Logan Kallesen pledged to the Razorbacks on Thursday.

Kallesen, 6-4, 285 pounds, earned a preferred walk-on offer after his performance at an Arkansas camp last summer. He visited the Hogs on Jan. 21 and was able to learn more of Arkansas' plans for him.

There wasn't just one thing that led him to be a Razorback.

“Everything put them over the top,” Kallesen said. ”The coaches are unbelievable and I feel like it’s the best place for me to grow as a player, but more importantly a man.”

A preferred walk-on offer is able to report during the summer and be part of the 105-man squad that begins fall practice.

Kallesen had offers from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and Harding as well as interest from Utah, Tulsa, Arkansas State, Tennessee-Martin, UCA and others.

Saints coach Jeff Conaway couldn’t say enough about his star lineman.

“Logan is one of the most impressive young men I’ve ever been around,” Conaway said. “He has incredible character and treats people with such respect. He also is an excellent student and his teachers really appreciate him. He has maintained a very healthy social life with strong relationships while consistently making wise choices.

“He has a real determination to be great and works with enthusiasm and excellent attention to detail. He is a wonderful brother to his teammates, finishes everything he starts and isn’t afraid to earn things of great value. He’s also rough and tough between those white lines. He will do well and his influence will be powerful.”

He has recorded a 500-pound squat, 550-pound deadlift, 280-pound bench press and 275-pound power clean. Kallesen, who graded out at 92 percent, had 45 pancakes and 35 knockdowns as a junior, is being recruited to play center. He enjoys the challenges of playing in the trenches.

“I wanna make the D-lineman never want to play another down of football,” Kallesen said.

Searcy offensive lineman Drew Vest enrolled in January as a preferred walk-on, and Pulaski Academy receiver John David White recently committed to the Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on.