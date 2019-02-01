Arkansas House passes parole, probation bills package

In this Friday, Feb. 27, 2015 file photo, Rep. Rebecca Petty, R-Rogers, walks on the floor of the House chamber at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark.

The House passed a group of bills Thursday that would tweak aspects of Arkansas' parole and probation system, including legislation that would allow correctional officers to search parolees' garages and sheds without obtaining warrants.

In addition to those bills, the House passed a measure to allow certain former military members from Reserve components to receive driver's licenses designating them as veterans. It also passed a bill amending the makeup of the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board to increase the involvement of private industry officials.

The sponsors of the eight probation and parole measures billed them as "cleanup" bills, but several of the bills generated discussion on the House floor.

House Bill 1239 by Rep. Rebecca Petty, R-Rogers, would allow parole and probation officers to extend their searches of a parolee's or probationer's residence to his "garage or outbuilding" on the same property. Such searches could be conducted at any time without a warrant.

"This has kind of become a problem, and has become important because many times offenders, we have found, are cooking meth, they are hiding guns and drugs in these outsheds," Petty said. "They keep all of the bad stuff out of the house thinking no one will find them in the broken-down lean-to or camper out back."

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

The other bills were:

• House Bill 1234 by Petty, which would ensure that the entity that fails to meet its obligation under the compact among all 50 states that allows parolees and probationers to move to other states is the entity responsible for paying any fine associated with the compact violation.

• House Bill 1235 by Petty, which would require judges to impose fees on defendants appearing in specialty courts -- like drug and mental health courts.

• House Bill 1236 by Petty, which would allow the director of the Department of Community Correction to take away meritorious good time from a probationer or parolee who violates any rules.

• House Bill 1238 by Petty, which would allow inmates, parolees and probationers -- once they've accrued enough days from time served and time earned to equal the length of their sentences -- to request the discharge of those sentences.

• House Bill 1242 by Rep. Dwight Tosh, R-Jonesboro, which would require the Board of Corrections to promulgate rules or develop administrative directives that set minimum standards for transitional housing facilities.

• House Bill 1244 by Tosh, which would clarify that the Department of Community Correction is responsible for supervision of convicted felons, not people convicted of misdemeanors, whose supervision would fall under the jurisdiction of localities.

• House Bill 1241 by Tosh, which would give the Department of Community Correction a year -- six months before release and six months after -- to assist a person with obtaining an Arkansas identification card.

The House also passed:

• House Bill 1100 by Rep. Karilyn Brown, R-Sherwood, which would expand the number of documents that the Office of Driver Services may accept to issue a driver's license designating an individual as a veteran.

• Senate Bill 56 by Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock, which would require nine members of the Higher Education Coordinating Board to be appointed from business, industry, education, agricultural-related industry, and medical services, and that they not be current college board members.

SB56 now heads to Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The other bills move to the Senate.

A Section on 02/01/2019