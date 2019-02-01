Little Rock Movie Tavern drops picture prices to $5 on Tuesdays; popcorn will be free

On Tuesdays effective Feb. 5, all 22 Movie Tavern locations, including the company’s theater at 11300 Bass Pro Parkway, Little Rock, will charge $5 for all movies they screen and will dispense “complimentary-size popcorn” for free.

The announcement comes in the wake of Milwaukee-based Marcus Theatres completing its acquisition Friday of the chain, formerly owned by New Orleans-based Southern Theatres, L.L.C. It will now be called “Movie Tavern by Marcus.”

Movie Tavern theaters will continue to offer “chef-driven menus and premium quality food and beverage offerings,” including “creative entrees, tavern fare, gourmet burgers and more — all delivered directly to guests’ seats for the ultimate meal and a movie experience,” according to a news release.