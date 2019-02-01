Sections
Little Rock Movie Tavern drops picture prices to $5 on Tuesdays; popcorn will be free

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:15 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/JENNIFER CHRISTMAN The Movie Tavern in Little Rock

On Tuesdays effective Feb. 5, all 22 Movie Tavern locations, including the company’s theater at 11300 Bass Pro Parkway, Little Rock, will charge $5 for all movies they screen and will dispense “complimentary-size popcorn” for free.

The announcement comes in the wake of Milwaukee-based Marcus Theatres completing its acquisition Friday of the chain, formerly owned by New Orleans-based Southern Theatres, L.L.C. It will now be called “Movie Tavern by Marcus.”

Movie Tavern theaters will continue to offer “chef-driven menus and premium quality food and beverage offerings,” including “creative entrees, tavern fare, gourmet burgers and more — all delivered directly to guests’ seats for the ultimate meal and a movie experience,” according to a news release.

