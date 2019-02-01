Little Rock Rangers to play in U.S. Open Cup

The Little Rock Rangers will play in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, the Rangers announced in a news release Thursday.

The Rangers’ first-round match will be played on May 7 or 8. A home team for the match has not been determined. Rangers President Jonathan Wardlaw said in the release that the team cannot play the match at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock because the field is too narrow, but that the team is attempting to use the Bill Stephens Track/Soccer Complex at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway for it.

After the Rangers’ 2018 season in which it advanced to the NPSL South Region semifinals, they finished nationally ranked in the top eight, which led to the U.S. Open qualification.