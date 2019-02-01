Today
Tommy Terrific's Wacky Magic -- 1 p.m. "Magic, music & Louis Armstrong." ACO, Springdale. $10.
The Classless -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Ashtyn Barbaree -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Trashcan Bandits -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Goose -- 9:30 p.m.; Honeyjack at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Dan Whitehurst -- 7:30 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Jim Seward. The Grove, Lowell.
Route 358 -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Terra Nova Kings -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Lawrence Jamal -- 8 p.m. album release. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Mountain Sprout -- 9 p.m., Shirley's Bar, Springdale.
1 Oz. Jig -- Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Saturday
Androids of Ex-Lovers -- 9 p.m., Backspace, Fayetteville.
Leflar Live -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Becky Adams -- 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Sam Riggs -- 8:30 p.m., with Bryce Dicus & The Mercenaries. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.
Dan Whitehurst -- 7:30 p.m., The Grove, Lowell.
Jimmy Wayne & The Dreamwalkers -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Buddy Shute & the Motivators -- 7 p.m., Morano's, Fayetteville.
Roby Pantall -- 6 p.m., Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.
Me Like Bees -- 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5-$10.
Amber & Kevin -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
-- Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com
NAN What's Up on 02/01/2019
Print Headline: LIVE!
