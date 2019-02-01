Sections
story.lead_photo.caption Artinfusion Happening -- Actor and playwright Austin Dean Ashford presents "(I)sland T(rap)" at Crystal Bridges Museum at 7 p.m. today, mixing the traditional story of Homer with the contemporary voice of African-American vernacular English. Free. 657-2335, crystalbridges.org

Today

Tommy Terrific's Wacky Magic -- 1 p.m. "Magic, music & Louis Armstrong." ACO, Springdale. $10.

The Classless -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Ashtyn Barbaree -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Trashcan Bandits -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Goose -- 9:30 p.m.; Honeyjack at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Dan Whitehurst -- 7:30 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Jim Seward. The Grove, Lowell.

Route 358 -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Terra Nova Kings -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Lawrence Jamal -- 8 p.m. album release. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Mountain Sprout -- 9 p.m., Shirley's Bar, Springdale.

1 Oz. Jig -- Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Saturday

Androids of Ex-Lovers -- 9 p.m., Backspace, Fayetteville.

Leflar Live -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Becky Adams -- 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Sam Riggs -- 8:30 p.m., with Bryce Dicus & The Mercenaries. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

Dan Whitehurst -- 7:30 p.m., The Grove, Lowell.

Jimmy Wayne & The Dreamwalkers -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators -- 7 p.m., Morano's, Fayetteville.

Roby Pantall -- 6 p.m., Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

Me Like Bees -- 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5-$10.

Amber & Kevin -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

