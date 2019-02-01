Little Rock planners reject plan for burlesque-style club

The Little Rock Planning Commission said no Thursday to plans for a club just south of the city whose entertainment would have included "female entertainers dancing in a burlesque fashion."

The owner of the proposed business, who was represented at the meeting by attorney Stephen Giles, has 30 days to appeal the decision to the city Board of Directors.

Under the proposal, Sky Bar would have been located at 10305 Arch Street Pike, near the unincorporated Pulaski County community of Landmark. It would have been open from 11 a.m. to 5 a.m., would have served lunch and have a "runway elevated above the floor where female entertainers would occasionally dance in a burlesque fashion to music from a house sound system."

Many community members -- including state Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock -- appeared at City Hall to oppose and speak against the business. Some also submitted letters and petitions.

"We are a quiet community, and we don't want noise and distraction," Chesterfield said. "We feel that if the individual wants a club this badly, they will find a place near where they live."

The owner, Billy Pope of Bryant, has been trying to open the business for more than a year.

Giles said the club would not be a "sexually-oriented business," as Chesterfield had said, and the focus would be on the food. He said the conduct and attire of the staff and entertainers would be similar to that of Hooters and Twin Peaks restaurants.

At the beginning of the meeting, Giles had asked for the decision to be deferred because he was recovering from surgery and wanted more time to clear up any misinformation about the business. The commission denied the request.

The Arch Street Pike site is outside Little Rock but within the city's extraterritorial jurisdiction. Cities oversee zoning in extraterritorial jurisdictions where the city is likely to expand.

The Planning Commission unanimously denied the business's request to zone the area to allow a private club.

