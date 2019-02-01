Magic And More

Courtesy Photo Tommy Diaz has been performing as Tommy Terrific for 12 years. His interactive magic shows for kids offer lots of opportunities for participation and learning.

The Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale will kick off Black History Month in a fun, creative way with Tommy Terrific's Wacky Magic show today at 1 p.m.

"Tommy Terrific" is the brainchild of Little Rock-based magician Tommy Diaz, who has been performing shows full time for over a decade now. Diaz was a classically trained actor working in New York when his father-in-law, who was a magician himself, suggested Diaz follow in his footsteps.

FAQ Tommy Terrific’s Wacky Magic Show WHEN — 1 p.m. today WHERE — Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale COST — $10 INFO — 751-5441

"At first, I was thinking, 'I'm trained in Shakespeare; I don't want to dress like a clown,'" remembers Diaz. "But after being resistant to the idea for a few years, I tried it, and I absolutely loved it. My first performance was in an elementary school cafeteria, and I just had the best time."

Diaz has discovered an ingenious way to invite his young audience members to participate in his act.

"I dress up like a big kid, and I've got a huge magic trunk with a magician's handbook inside," Diaz explains. "Since I'm just a big kid, I don't know how any of the tricks are supposed to work, so the kids follow along with me and tell me how the magic works."

Some years ago, Diaz recognized that there was a lack of Black History Month options for children's theater programming and decided to develop special performances specifically tailored for that need.

"I really love doing these versions of the show," he says. He'll be performing a Louis Armstrong-themed magic show at ACO. "The other versions I do are the black cowboys of the Old West, George Washington Carver, Satchel Paige, the Negro League Baseball League and the Tuskegee Airmen. I always want to make sure that the back history subject I cover is appropriate for a comedy magic show."

Diaz teaches facts about the subject of the show with call-and-response activities.

"It's a good way for them to feel like they're participating and having an interactive experience," he says. "When I pose it as a question, and they respond, it's almost like they're teaching me."

Diaz's show has gained momentum and popularity over the years -- in addition to Northwest Arkansas, he'll be traveling all over the state, as well as to Kansas City, Dallas and Memphis.

NAN What's Up on 02/01/2019