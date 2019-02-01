Man hit by scooter in downtown Little Rock holds 'no animosity' toward rider

The new has worn off Little Rock’s experience with e-scooters. The scooters were introduced downtown earlier this month as part of a six-month trial.

A 64-year-old man was recovering Friday after being hit by a person riding a rented scooter in downtown Little Rock, just one day after city officials said they plan to end an agreement that brought dozens of dockless scooters to the city last month.

David Mitchell said he was delivering magazines Wednesday evening in the River Market near the Marriott Hotel when the rider “came out of nowhere” and hit him. The collision knocked him into the street, scattering the stack of Arkansas Times magazines that he was delivering, he said.

“I’m just really really glad I wasn’t hurt any worse,” said Mitchell, a North Little Rock resident who’s been delivering newsprint for nearly six decades. On Friday afternoon, he said he was feeling “much better” despite earlier concerns about having bruised ribs.

He said his first thought was to check on the rider, who had struck a metal pole. Each made sure the other was all right before apologizing and going their separate ways.

“I don’t necessarily blame the boy. It was dark and there was a lot of people in the area,” Mitchell said, faulting also the narrow sidewalk. “I don’t hold any animosity towards him.”

The Lime-brand scooters came under scrutiny by city officials shortly after the alternative transportation hit Little Rock sidewalks in mid-January.

In a letter to the company’s CEO this week, city leaders expressed that they were “disappointed in Lime's lack of attention to the safety of its riders and pedestrians," saying that the city planned to sunset its working agreement with the company by May 15.

City rules forbid riders from traveling along roads, which runs counter to instructions on each scooter telling users to not ride on sidewalks or block traffic. Lime also requires riders to be at least 18 years old.

Meanwhile, the relationship among residents has been widely mixed early into the California-based company's six-month trial in Little Rock.

It’s drawn praise from some residents who say the vehicles are fun to ride and add options for getting around. Others have complained of near-misses, worries about children riding them and the aesthetic of tipped over scooters along city walkways.

Despite injuries like Mitchell’s and mounting safety concerns, overall injuries from the scooters appear to be minimal.

A University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences spokeswoman said Wednesday afternoon that the hospital hasn't had any patients come into the emergency room because of the vehicles.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said earlier this week that the city's decision doesn’t necessarily mean it would spell an end for dockless scooters and other alternative transportation. “We just want to make certain that we’re being safe as we utilize this great quality of life option and aspect to our city,” he said.

He said the city plans to add rules requiring companies to submit formal proposals before coming to Little Rock.

As Mitchell returned to his regular schedule, he said he doesn’t want to delve into the heated debate on scooters in Little Rock.

“I think someone needs to make a decision what to do, but I’ll leave it to them,” he said.