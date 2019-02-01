O-line target, Fry share same energy level

Junior offensive lineman Ty'kieast Crawford, who made his first visit to Arkansas for the LSU game last fall and made his second visit last Saturday, has plans to visit on March 9.

Crawford (6-7, 306 pounds) of Carthage, Texas, committed to Baylor, but added offers from Arkansas then Missouri, Oklahoma State and SMU. He and offensive line coach Dustin Fry share the same traits.

“If you're gonna offer me and invite me somewhere there better be a lot of energy because I’m coming with all types of energy,” Crawford said. “Coach Fry, man, that’s a man with amazing energy, no doubt.”

He also noticed Fry’s relaltionship with his linemen.

“He knows his players,” Crawford said. “He has a connection with people. I don’t know how, but he just does.”

Crawford, who also plays basketball for his school, was able to see more of Arkansas' campus last week.

“I loved seeing the campus and learning about the academics and the weight room,” Crawford said.

He said he’ll make his final college decsion on Dec. 19.