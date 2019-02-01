Police Beat

2 men charged after fight in jail

Two prisoners face new charges Thursday after a fight in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday, according to arrest reports.

Willie Watson, 25, and Javon Henry Bryant, 30, have been charged with third-degree assault, the report said. Both men used only their fists, deputies reported.

At the time of the fight, Watson was in jail on a charge of third-degree domestic battery, with bail set at $25,000, according to jail records. No additional bail has been set.

Bryant was in jail on drug charges, with bail set at $5,000. He also had no additional bail set, according to the jail's roster.

Child-porn report leads to LR arrest

A Little Rock man was arrested late last week on seven charges of distributing child pornography after he sent at least 10 people sexual videos of prepubescent children over Facebook, court documents said.

Oscar Marquez, 27, was arrested at his home at 817 Lewis St. on Jan. 25 after Little Rock officers received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning messages Marquez had sent on Aug. 5, according to an affidavit for Marquez's arrest.

Officers searched the Lewis Street residence on Oct. 23 after about eight days of surveillance and found more videos of child pornography on Marquez's cellphones, the affidavit said.

Marquez was in the Pulaski County jail as of Thursday evening being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond, according to the jail's roster.

2 prisoners broke sprinkler, jail says

Two Pulaski County prisoners broke the sprinkler head in their cell Thursday and are facing additional charges, according to arrest reports.

Shamondre Dwquante Warner, 18, and Kortvion Hall, 19, face charges of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief and impairing operations after breaking the sprinkler, the report said.

Hall was in the Pulaski County jail on multiple charges of robbery, terroristic threatening, aggravated assault on an employee of a correctional facility and theft. He has been in the jail for 136 days, with bail set at $200,000, the jail's roster shows.

Warner was in jail on charges of breaking and entering, and criminal use of a prohibited weapon. He had been in jail for nine days as of Thursday, the roster said. His bail is set at $5,000.

Metro on 02/01/2019