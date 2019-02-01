Report: Six detained migrants force-fed

This June 2018 photo shows protesters walking along Montana Avenue outside the El Paso Processing Center, in El Paso, Texas. Federal immigration officials are force feeding some of the immigrants who have been on hunger strike for nearly a month inside the Texas detention facility, The Associated Press has learned. (Rudy Gutierrez/The El Paso Times via AP)

Migrants have gone on hunger strikes over the past month to protest conditions inside detention facilities, prompting officials to force-feed six of them through plastic nasal tubes at a Texas location, The Associated Press has learned.

More detainees are refusing food at the El Paso Processing Center than at any other Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, and lawyers say some detainees are losing weight rapidly after not eating or drinking for more than 30 days. Detainees, a relative and an attorney said nearly 30 men in the El Paso, Texas detention center, mostly from India and Cuba, have been striking there to protest what they say is rampant verbal abuse and threats of deportation from guards. They are also upset about lengthy lockups while awaiting legal proceedings.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed Thursday that there are 11 detainees in El Paso who are on hunger strikes -- which means they have refused nine consecutive meals -- and an additional four in the agency's Miami, Phoenix, San Diego and San Francisco areas of responsibility, according to agency spokesman Leticia Zamarripa.

In mid-January, two weeks after they stopped eating, a federal judge authorized force-feeding of some El Paso detainees, Zamarripa said. She did not address the detainees' allegations of abuse but did say the El Paso Processing Center would closely monitor the food and water intake of detainees to protect their health and safety.

The men with nasal tubes are having persistent nosebleeds, and are throwing up several times a day, said Amrit Singh, whose two nephews from the Indian state of Punjab have been on hunger strikes for about a month.

"They are not well. Their bodies are really weak, they can't talk and they have been hospitalized, back and forth," said Singh, from California. "They want to know why they are still in the jail and want to get their rights and wake up the government immigration system."

Singh's nephews are both seeking asylum. Court records show they pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in September after illegally walking across the border near El Paso.

Hunger strikes are uncommon and court orders authorizing force-feeding are exceedingly rare, said an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official. Although the agency doesn't keep statistics on this, attorneys, advocates and agency staff members did not recall a situation where it's come to this.

To force-feed someone, medical experts typically wind a tube tightly around a finger to make it bend easily, and put lubricant on the tip, before shoving it into a patient's nose. The patient has to swallow sips of water while the tube is pushed down the throat. It can be very painful.

Ruby Kaur, a Michigan-based attorney representing one of the hunger strikers, said her client had been force-fed and put on an IV after four weeks without eating or drinking water. Her client has lost about 50 pounds in the 31 days he has been on the hunger strike, she said.

According to agency standards for treatment of hunger strikers, medical staff members weigh detainees and take their vital signs at least once a day.

"They go on hunger strike, and they are put into solitary confinement and then the [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] officers kind of psychologically torture them, telling the asylum seekers they will send them back to Punjab," Kaur said.

Federal courts have not conclusively decided whether a judge must issue an order before the immigration agency force-feeds a detainee, so rules vary by district and type of court, and sometimes orders are filed secretly.

In Tacoma, Wash., where immigration detainees have held high-profile hunger strikes in recent years, courts have ordered force-feeding at least six times, according to court records. In July 2017, a federal judge refused to allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement to restrain and force-feed a hunger striking Iraqi detainee who wanted to be housed with fellow Iraqi Chaldean Christians detained at an Arizona facility.

Since May 2015, volunteers for the nonprofit Freedom for Immigrants have documented 1,396 people on hunger strikes in 18 immigration detention facilities.

"By starving themselves, these men are trying to make public the very suffering that ICE is trying keep hidden from taxpayers," said Christina Fialho, director of the group.

While court orders allowing force-feeding have been issued in cases involving inmates, Fialho couldn't recall a situation when involuntary feeding actually occurred in immigration detention facilities because the inmates opted to eat.

The force-feeding of detainees through nasal tubes at Guantanamo Bay garnered international blowback. Hunger strikes began shortly after the military prison opened in 2002, with force-feeding starting in early 2006 after mass refusals to eat.

