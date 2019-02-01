Suspect held after Jonesboro man shot

A suspect has been arrested in a Wednesday shooting in Jonesboro, police said.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department said they were dispatched to the Garden Manor Apartments about 7:15 p.m. regarding reported gunfire. Police said they were told at the scene that Mason Franklin Gott, 30, of Jonesboro had shot 42-year-old Tommy Gipson.

Police spokesman Sally Smith said the preliminary investigation revealed that the two men are acquaintances.

Gipson was reportedly taken to a hospital in Memphis, where he was listed in guarded condition Thursday morning.

Gott faces a charge of first-degree battery, according to jail records.

This isn't the first time the Police Department has dealt with an incident involving Gott and the apartment complex.

Gott was arrested and mentally evaluated in September after barricading himself in an apartment and claiming to have a bomb, police said.

On Sept. 9, police were called to the apartments and learned that Gott was claiming to have a bomb and wanted to use it to harm himself and others.

Officers evacuated residents and called in members of the Jonesboro Police Department SWAT team and Crisis Negotiation Team.

Two hours after the initial call, Gott surrendered and was taken to a hospital for a mental health screening and assistance, according to reports.

Police said no one was injured in that incident, and no explosive was found.

Also, a report from 2017 mentioned that Gott had previously told police that he had struggled with mental issues, and his mother reported that he was known to carry a gun.

