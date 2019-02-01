Teacher pay scale gets out-of-state OK

The House Education Committee on Thursday approved a bill that would let school districts consider out-of-state teaching experience when determining a new teacher's salary.

School districts often take out-of-state classroom experience into account for salary determination, said Arkansas School Board Association Executive Director Tony Prothro, but House Bill 1020 by Rep. Les Warren, R-Hot Springs, would be the first time the practice is enshrined in state law.

The bill was pitched as a recruitment tool for school districts, particularly those in rural and low-income areas.

Several committee members questioned whether the legislation, which passed without audible dissent, would allow a new teacher's out-of-state experience to count toward his retirement in Arkansas. Warren said it would not, and that any teacher transferring to a school in Arkansas must teach in the state for 10 years before being entitled to full retirement benefits.

The bill heads to the House.

-- Hunter Field