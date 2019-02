Friday recruiting tidbits: ESPN 300 prospect to visit Hogs for spring game

Arkansas coach Chad Morris watches during the first half of a game against Missouri on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Columbia, Mo. - Photo by Ben Goff

• An ESPN 300 prospect plans to visit Arkansas for the spring game.

Junior receiver Bryce Gowdy (6-2, 197) of Deerfield Beach, Fla., said he plans to make an unofficial visit to Arkansas for the spring game on April 6. ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 41 receiver and No. 228 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class.

• Junior offensive lineman Trent Pullen (6-3, 285) of Waco (Texas) Connally is looking to visit Arkansas on March 9. He has offers from Arkansas, Baylor, LSU, Boston College and others.

• Junior linebacker Al Wooten (6-0, 210) of Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers plans to visit Arkansas on the Feb. 10 prospect day. He's drawing interest from Arkansas, Wake Forest, Memphis and Boston College

• Tight end Richard Hunt (6-7, 232) of Memphis (Tenn.) Briarcrest Christian said he plans to visit Arkansas after his basketball season is over. The Hogs have extended a preferred walk-on offer.

• Junior tight end and Arkansas target Allen Horace (6-5, 225) of Crockett, Texas, had 31 points, 10 rebounds and a block shot in a 58-47 win over Frankston on Tuesday night. He's averaging 18.7 points, 13 rebounds and 4.7 block shots a game in district play. Horace plans to visit the Hogs on March 9.

• Here's tentative list of 30 recruits planning to visit Arkansas for the March 9 prospect day.

2020 LB Martavius French- Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven, ESPN 300 prospect

2020 LB Bryson Eason- Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven, ESPN 300 prospect

2020 RB Isaiah Jacobs- Owasso, Okla., Arkansas offer

2020 RB Sevion Morrison - Tulsa (Okla.) Edison, Arkansas offer

2020 WR JJ Hester- Tulsa (Okla.) Washington, ESPN 300 prospect

2020 Ath. Chris Harris- Dumas

2021 RB Kylin James- Dumas

2021 WR Cody Jackson- Richmond (Texas) Foster

2020 TE Brandon Frazier- McKinney Texas) North

2021 DE Alec Bryant- Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek

2020 LB Jay Harris - Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek

2020 WR Ze’Vian Capers- Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark, ESPN 300 prospect

2020 DE Kevon Billingsley- St. Louis Parkway North, ESPN 300 prospect

2020 RB Jaden Hullaby- Dallas Bishop Dunne, Arkansas offer

2020 OL Javion Cohen- Phenix City (Ala.) Central, Arkansas offer

2020 OL Joshua Jones- Phenix City (Ala.) Central, Arkansas offer

2020 WR Caleb Medford- Henderson, Texas, Arkansas offer

2022 RB Isaiah Broadway- Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, Arkansas offer

2020 TE Allen Horace- Crockett, Texas, Arkansas offer

2020 CB Devonte Nelson- Memphis (Tenn.) University School, Arkansas offer

2020 CB Myles Slusher- Broken Arrow, Okla., Arkansas offer

2020 Ath. Blayne Toll- Hazen, Arkansas offer

2020 LB Drew Francis -Knoxville (Tenn.) West, Arkansas offer, **

2020 OLB Catrell Wallace- Bryant, Arkansas offer

2020 DE Jashaud Stewart- Jonesboro, Arkansas offer

2020 WR Collin Sullivan- Round Rock, Texas, Arkansas offer

2021 DE Landon Jackson- Pleasant Grove, Texas, Arkansas offer

2020 QB Chandler Morris- Highland Park, Texas, Arkansas offer

2020 CB Dajeun Gibson-Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman, Arkansas offer

2020 Trent Pullen- Waco (Texas) Connally, Arkansas offer

**indicates possibility