Trump's deal hopes dimmer

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leaves a news conference Thursday on Capitol Hill where she again insisted that there will be no money for a wall in a border security funding measure. She chided President Donald Trump for the tone of his tweets on the matter and said congressional negotiators should be able to craft a bill without “outside interference.”

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump offered a pessimistic assessment Thursday of congressional negotiations over border security funding and suggested he is ready to move forward with construction of a border wall without the consent of lawmakers.

In a series of morning tweets, Trump wrote that Republicans involved in bipartisan House-Senate negotiations that began Wednesday are "wasting their time."

"Democrats, despite all of the evidence, proof and Caravans coming, are not going to give money to build the DESPERATELY needed WALL," Trump wrote on Twitter. "I've got you covered. Wall is already being built, I don't expect much help!"

His tweets came a day after Democrats unveiled a new border security plan that contains no new money for physical barriers along the U.S.-Mexico divide.

The Democrats' proposal was their opening bid in negotiations aimed at coming up with a deal to keep the government open when temporary funding runs out Feb. 15. Trump is insisting that funding for a wall or barrier be a significant part of the package crafted by negotiators.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., insisted that "there's not going to be any wall money in the legislation."

Pelosi said negotiators should be given an opportunity to craft a bipartisan agreement without "outside inference," adding that she would be open to "some infrastructure" and new technology in some locations.

She also chided Trump for the tone of his tweets.

"What did he say today? It doesn't matter what Congress does?" Pelosi said. "Really, a president who wants Congress to become completely irrelevant in how we meet the needs of the American people? No. Come on. Let them work their will."

Democrats offered further details of their border security plan Thursday.

The measure would significantly boost spending for scanners at ports of entry, humanitarian aid for apprehended migrants, and new aircraft and ships to police the U.S.-Mexico border. It would freeze the number of border patrol agents and block any wall construction in wildlife refuges along the border.

Trump has previously threatened that if Congress does not provide the $5.7 billion in funding he is seeking, he could declare a national emergency that would allow the military to construct a border wall without congressional consent.

Such a move, which several leading Republicans have cautioned against, would almost certainly draw legal challenges.

In an interview with The New York Times published Thursday night, Trump said he has "set the stage" to take action on his own.

"I'll continue to build the wall, and we'll get the wall finished," he added. "Now whether or not I declare a national emergency -- that you'll see."

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told reporters that "there are a lot of us that are trying to dissuade" Trump from declaring a national emergency should border security talks deadlock. Cornyn, a close adviser to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, said he has "absolute confidence" that such a declaration would be challenged in court, tying up the money, and said Congress might even vote to defy him.

"The president needs to know that before he heads down that path," Cornyn said.

No. 2 Senate GOP leader John Thune of South Dakota told reporters that "a lot of folks are uncomfortable" with an emergency declaration. He stopped short of ruling out a challenge by the Senate, calling the question "hypothetical."

Lawmakers caution that if Trump declares an emergency, future Democratic presidents might do the same for issues they favor that Congress derails. Some are reluctant to cede Congress' constitutional power to control spending to any president, and many say there is no real border emergency.

In other tweets Thursday, Trump referred to an announcement earlier this week by the Pentagon that it is dispatching several thousand more troops to the border as the military shifts its operations there from improving security at ports of entry to the vast areas between them that are less controlled.

"More troops being sent to the Southern Border to stop the attempted Invasion of Illegals, through large Caravans, into our Country," Trump wrote. "We have stopped the previous Caravans, and we will stop these also. With a Wall it would be soooo much easier and less expensive."

Trump also cited a sharp increase in the murder rate in Mexico last year as he insisted the southern border wall would be constructed "one way or the other."

"With Murders up 33% in Mexico, a record, why wouldn't any sane person want to build a Wall!" Trump said in one of his tweets. "Construction has started and will not stop until it is finished."

Last month, Mexico's Interior Ministry released figures showing investigators opened 33,341 murder probes in 2018 compared with the previous year's record of 25,036 in a country ravaged by drug cartels.

"This is a big contributor to the Humanitarian Crises taking place on our Southern Border and then spreading throughout our Country," Trump asserted. "Worse even than Afghanistan. Much caused by DRUGS. Wall is being built!"

In another of his tweets, Trump seemed to backtrack from an earlier position that something other than the physical wall he long promised could be constructed at the border, such as "steel slats."

"Lets just call them WALLS from now on and stop playing political games! A WALL is a WALL!" Trump said.

Several White House aides have previously accused Democrats of being hung up on terminology. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, for example, has said Democrats have sought to turn "wall" into a "four-letter word" in order to build opposition to Trump's border-security plans.

"If the president wants to call that a wall, he can call that a wall," Pelosi told reporters Thursday. She added: "Is there a place for enhanced fencing? Normandy fencing would work."

Trump also said Thursday that "large sections of WALL have already been built."

Although there has been some addition and replacement of fencing and other barriers since Trump took office, none of that is based on the prototypes that he commissioned to fulfill his campaign promise.

"Renovation of existing WALLS is also a very big part of the plan to finally, after many decades, properly Secure Our Border," Trump also wrote. "The Wall is getting done one way or the other!"

Information for this article was contributed by John Wagner, Mike DeBonis and Erica Werner of The Washington Post; and by Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor and Colleen Long of The Associated Press.

Photo by The New York Times/ERIN SCHAFF

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said Thursday that “there are a lot of us that are trying to dissuade” President Donald Trump from declaring a national emergency for a border wall. Cornyn expressed “absolute confidence” that such a declaration would be challenged in court and said Congress might even vote to defy him. “The president needs to know that before he heads down that path,” he said.

A Section on 02/01/2019