U.S. pulls out of arms control treaty

by The Associated Press | Today at 8:14 a.m. 1comment

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced that the U.S. is pulling out of a treaty with Russia that's been a centerpiece of arms control since the Cold War.

The American withdrawal had been expected for months. It follows years of unresolved dispute over Russian compliance with the 1987 pact, which bans certain ground-launched cruise missiles. Russia denies violating the treaty.

Pompeo says the U.S. will suspend its obligations to the treaty on Saturday. Pompeo says that if Russia doesn't come into compliance, the treaty "will terminate."

U.S. officials also have expressed concern that China, which isn't part of the treaty, is deploying large numbers of missiles in Asia that the U.S. can't counter because it's bound by the treaty.

  • skeptic1
    February 1, 2019 at 8:39 a.m.

    So nice to have a president that isn't afraid to stand up to bullies. We have for too long allowed our adversaries to violate treaties while we comply. Peace through strength helped win the Cold War, Obama's weak feckless cowering made us and the world less safe.
