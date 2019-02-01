Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Virginia governor's 1984 yearbook page shows racist imagery

by The Associated Press | Today at 5:34 p.m. 3comments
story.lead_photo.caption Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam prepares to address a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's page in his 1984 medical school yearbook contains a photo of a person in blackface and another wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood next to different pictures of the governor.

The photo shows two people looking at the camera — one in blackface wearing a hat, bow tie and plaid pants; the other in white Klan robes. It's unclear who the people in the picture are, but the rest of the half-page shows photos of Northam — in a jacket and tie, in a cowboy hat, and next to a car — beneath his name. The page lists his undergraduate alma mater and his interest as pediatrics.

The Democratic governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Virginian-Pilot obtained a copy of the photo Friday from Eastern Virginia Medical School library, which Northam attended. The yearbook images were first published by the conservative news outlet Big League Politics. An Associated Press reporter saw the yearbook page and confirmed its authenticity at the medical school.

Republican state Sen. Bryce Reeves said in a statement that Northam should resign if the reports of the photos are accurate.

"I hope that this picture is inaccurate and that the Governor brings clarity to this issue. This has no place in Virginia," Reeves said.

If Northam were to resign, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who is African-American, would assume the governor's office.

For now, Northam's close allies haven't said anything publicly. Democratic Sen. Jennifer McClellan, a well-known African-American lawmaker from Richmond, just shook her head when approached by a reporter seeking comment.

Northam, a folksy pediatric neurologist who is personal friends with many GOP lawmakers, has recently come under fire from Republicans who have accused him of backing infanticide after he said he supported a bill loosening restrictions on late-term abortions.

Last week, Florida's secretary of state resigned after photos from a 2005 Halloween party showed him in blackface while dressed as a Hurricane Katrina victim.

This image shows Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s page in his 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook. The page shows a picture, at right, of a person in blackface and another wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood next to different pictures of the governor. It's unclear who the people in the picture are, but the rest of the page is filled with pictures of Northam and lists his undergraduate alma mater and other information about him. (Eastern Virginia Medical School via AP)
This image shows Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s page in his 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook. The page shows a picture, at right, of a person in blackface and another wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood next to different pictures of the governor. It's unclear who the people in the picture are, but the rest of the page is filled with pictures of Northam and lists his undergraduate alma mater and other information about him. (Eastern Virginia Medical School via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • RBear
    February 1, 2019 at 5:57 p.m.

    If true, and all indications are that it is, I would hope Northam at a bare minimum apologizes for this behavior and possibly resigns. He has disgraced those voters who stood for him in election. The fact he even thought this wouldn't be exposed is idiotic. It is a great example showing how you are accountable throughout your life. I have done things myself I am not proud of and have made amends to those who I hurt from my past.
  • RBear
    February 1, 2019 at 6:08 p.m.

    I will say this that the calls for resignation from the VA Republican chair are shallow calls considering how he never called out the white supremacists in Charlottesville. You can’t selectively disavow racism.
    ...
    Northam has confirmed he is the one in the photos, but has not decided to resign. At this point, I feel he should even though it is a tough decision. He has betrayed the trust of those who elected him.
  • LRCrookAtty
    February 1, 2019 at 6:45 p.m.

    I am just glad that when I was in high school, I was not popular enough to be in the annual, except for just basic picture. Also, that I never got involved with Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other social media sites. I have them, but just to look at or for my business. Never ever do I post anything except pictures of trips or children as they grow. However, seriously considering removing those.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT