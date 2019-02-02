Care service owner faces fraud count

The owner of a Dumas in-home care service has been arrested on a charge accusing her of billing the state Medicaid program for more than $74,000 worth of services she didn't provide, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Friday.

Merissa Griffin, owner of Angels On Duty, was arrested Jan. 23 on a count of felony Medicaid fraud, punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000, Rutledge said.

Terry Rolfe, an investigator with Rutledge's office, said in an affidavit that Griffin, 40, of Sherwood, used photocopies of her nurse's signature on forms showing that clients had been assessed as needing personal care or attendant care services.

Time sheets from other employers and cellphone records show that some assessments were dated on days when the nurse was about 85 miles away in Little Rock, Rolfe wrote.

Additionally, stamps on home care aides' faxed-in time sheets show that many of the sheets were sent from libraries, medical clinics and other businesses at times when the aides said they were serving recipients in their homes, Rolfe wrote.

Griffin billed the Medicaid program for at least $74,456.80 worth of services from Aug. 1, 2017, through Dec. 8, 2017, that weren't provided, he wrote.

