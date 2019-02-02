Northwest Arkansas woman found dead after house fire; family members hospitalized

A 65-year-old woman is dead after a fire broke out at a home in Northwest Arkansas early Saturday morning, police said.

Springdale firefighters and police responded to a call regarding a fire at a residence in the 2100 block of Hudson Street shortly before 2 a.m., according to a news release by police.

A woman who was removed from the home was pronounced dead at the scene, the release states. Other family members were transported to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Authorities did not release the identity of the woman who died and did not identify the family members taken to the hospital.

Officials with both the city’s police and fire departments are investigating the fire, the release states.