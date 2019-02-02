Sections
Fire in central Arkansas displaces resident, officials say

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:00 p.m. 0comments

A residential fire in Saline County has displaced one person on Saturday, officials said.

Chief Noah Harrison said a fire broke out at a residential structure in the 3300 block of East End Road in the city of East End around 10 a.m. No one was injured in the blaze, he said. According to firefighters, a pit bull is missing, however.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to the fire victim, officials said.

Harrison said the cause of the fire is under investigation, though he does not believe it to be the result of criminal actions.

