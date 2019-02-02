• Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., re-elected to the U.S. Senate in a close race in November, said he dropped off a jar of all-natural, small-batch jam made in his home state for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after a new book quoted McConnell saying the GOP would "crush him like a grape" in the election.

• Cindy Payne, worried that the city of Chicago and charities wouldn't have the resources, confirmed that she, her husband and a few friends were the good Samaritans who raised enough money to house about 120 homeless people at a hotel as temperatures sank to minus 23 degrees.

• Fathimah Slack, 35, of Shreveport, was sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to improper supervision after admitting that she failed to send her two children, ages 13 and 14, to school for more than a year and a half, prosecutors said.

• Russell Montfort, a police detective in Louisville, Ky., said a tip led police to a 17-year-old suspect who was charged with burglary and criminal mischief after windows were broken and "repugnant messages of hate" were painted on the walls inside a Hindu temple.

• Paul Sigsworth, sheriff of Erie County, Ohio, said a 56-year-old man who crashed his car into a gas meter, setting off an explosion that demolished a house and injured a deputy, was found hiding in a vacant house about a mile away and arrested.

• Rodolfo "Rudy" Arellano, 36, of Fort Worth, who pleaded guilty to capital murder for killing his estranged wife by tying a chunk of concrete to her neck and throwing her off a bridge into a lake, was sentenced to life in prison, prosecutors said.

• Tyon Wells, 15, convicted of fatally shooting a 17-year-old in Omaha, Neb., during a dispute over a small amount of marijuana, was sentenced as an adult to 22 to 48 years in prison, with prosecutor Don Kleine calling the case "extremely troubling."

• Richard Wilson, 29, of Montgomery, Ala., convicted of killing his cousin by hitting him in the head with a baseball bat during an argument over sharing popcorn, was sentenced to 48 years in prison for manslaughter, prosecutors said.

• J. Kenji Lopez-Alt, a chef-partner at a restaurant in San Mateo, Calif., apologized for saying he would refuse service to anyone wearing a red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap and now says he won't let personal political views stop him from serving everyone.

A Section on 02/02/2019