Interim chief offers marketplace plan

The state agency responsible for Arkansas' health insurance exchange would reduce its annual spending by 40 percent and a fee charged to insurers by about 18 percent under a proposal by its interim director aimed at keeping it from being absorbed by the state Insurance Department.

Nate Bell, a former legislator named as interim director of the Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace this week, said that he will also propose having the fee set by the Legislature, instead of the marketplace board, and giving state officials the authority to dissolve the agency if they aren't happy with its performance.

He unveiled the plan at a marketplace board meeting on Friday afternoon, saying he hopes to have the proposal enacted through an amendment to Senate Bill 113.

In its current form, SB113 would abolish the board and fold the marketplace into the Insurance Department.

Bell said that he presented the plan to Gov. Asa Hutchinson earlier Friday and that the governor said he would "take it under advisement."

"I don't know any legislator who is going to be upset by having additional options placed in front of them," Bell said.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

The board expressed support for the plan and passed a resolution endorsing Bell's efforts to give legislators the information they need to make a decision.

Sen. Jason Rapert, the sponsor of SB113, said he'll oppose any attempt to enact the proposal through an amendment to his bill.

"The Legislature is not going to be in the business of just keeping an entity alive so someone or anyone can earn a salary," Rapert, R-Conway, said. "This is about effectively and efficiently managing this business for the state of Arkansas.

"Regardless of any personality that comes in at the 11th hour, we are pressing forward to transition that entity just as it should be."

The lawmaker, who listened to the board meeting by phone, also accused Bell of mischaracterizing Hutchinson's receptiveness to the proposal.

Rapert said that he communicated with Hutchinson by phone after the meeting and that the governor confirmed he "in no way gave [Bell] any indication that he was open to" the proposal.

Hutchinson spokesman J.R. Davis said he hadn't spoken to the governor about the meeting with Bell.

"If the governor said he would look at his plan, I'm sure that's something the governor would do, but the governor still maintains that moving AHIM under [the Insurance Department] is the right move," Davis said.

Created by the Legislature in 2013, the marketplace certifies the plans sold in the state through healthcare.gov and helps consumers enroll. More than 62,000 Arkansans were enrolled in such plans as of Jan. 15.

Insurance Commissioner Allen Kerr has said most of what the marketplace does is a duplication of services that his department already performs.

He has said that the department would be able to take responsibility for the exchange at a cost of no more than $571,500 annually. By contrast, the marketplace's spending totals about $2.6 million a year.

Bell said Friday that he would reduce the marketplace's spending to about $1.5 million, including a 24 percent reduction in salaries and benefits for the agency's nine employees.

The salary for the director of operations, Chris Hopper, would be reduced 20 percent from $177,529 to $142,023. Salaries would be reduced by 15 percent for other employees making above $60,000 and by 10 percent for the rest.

Bell's own salary would be set at $120,120, a 20 percent reduction from the $150,150 a year his predecessor, Angela Lowther, made.

Lowther resigned last week, effective March 15, "to pursue new opportunities." Bell is working under a contract that calls for him to be paid up to $32,500 at the end of three months.

Compared to last year's budget, Bell said he would reduce spending on a marketing effort to promote enrollment from $633,630 to $280,000 and on outreach workers, known as navigators, from $241,000 to $50,000.

With the reduced budget, the portion of the insurance fee going to the marketplace could be reduced from 1.25 percent to 0.5 percent of the premiums for the plans sold through healthcare.gov, Bell said.

If the portion going to the federal government remained at 3 percent of the premiums, that would reduce the total fee from 4.25 percent to 3.5 percent.

Kerr has said his department would be able to eliminate the marketplace's portion of the fee altogether if it takes over the agency.

Bell said his proposal would also allow the Legislative Council, which is made up of lawmakers and meets when the Legislature is not in session, to abolish the marketplace upon receiving a letter from the governor and the leaders of the House and Senate.

His proposal would also change how board members are appointed. Currently, the governor and leaders of each legislative chamber appoint three members each. Bell would give responsibility for two of the Legislature's appointments to the chairmen of the House and Senate Insurance and Commerce committees and two to the House and Senate chairmen of the Legislative Council. Members of a legislative oversight committee would also be ex-officio members of the board.

The marketplace would also be audited annually by the legislative auditors and present contracts above $100,000 to the Legislative Council for review.

Bell said his proposal is designed to keep the state government out of the "marketing business," reduce the marketplace's cost and give legislators more oversight of the agency.

SB113 would effectively shift the cost of the marketplace to taxpayers, he said, instead of those holding the insurance policies. Although the Insurance Department's budget comes from fees that it collects, it transfers money that it doesn't spend to the state's general revenue budget. So spending money on the marketplace would mean less money going into the state's general budget, Bell said.

Rapert called the proposal "too little, too late," and said it shows that the marketplace had been misleading legislators about the need for its fee, which insurance companies pass on to consumers through higher premiums.

"We were told they could not survive," Rapert said. "This is why they continued to have such a bloated budget."

Board member Mike Castleberry called Bell's plan a "well-thought-out, well crafted" proposal. Castleberry was voted interim chairman at the meeting after the previous chairman, Brett Kirkman, said he needed to step down from the post because of the demands of his job.

"I feel very excited, very positive about the future," Castleberry said.

A Section on 02/02/2019