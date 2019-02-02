January hiring exceeds forecasts

A General Motors employee works on the assembly of a Chevrolet Cruze in November at a plant in Youngstown, Ohio. December added to 100 straight months of job gains, the longest such period on record.

U.S. hiring in January topped all forecasts while wage gains cooled and the government shutdown pushed up the unemployment rate, signaling that job gains remain robust without major inflation pressures that would worry Federal Reserve officials.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 304,000, the most in almost a year, after a downwardly revised 222,000 gain in December, a Labor Department report showed Friday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey called for an increase of 165,000, following an initially reported 312,000 in December.

Average hourly earnings rose just 0.1 percent from the previous month, missing estimates and the smallest increase since late 2017. The annual gain of 3.2 percent matched forecasts though it was down from an upwardly revised 3.3 percent in December.

Teresa Carroll, an executive at the staffing firm Kelly Services, said her company has explained to many clients that they have to pay more to find the workers they need. Some employers are still reluctant to offer higher pay, which has made it harder for them to find and keep workers, she said.

"They've enjoyed two decades of minimal pay growth in general," she said. "It's our job to educate our clients about the labor market."

The unemployment rate increased to 4 percent from 3.9 percent, the Labor Department said, but mostly for a technical reason: The number of people counted as temporarily unemployed jumped 175,000, with most of that increase consisting of federal workers and contractors affected by the shutdown.

The healthy gain that the government reported Friday illustrated the job market's resilience nearly a decade into the economic expansion. The U.S. has now added jobs for 100 straight months, the longest such period on record.

The figures, which included the highest participation rate since 2013, indicate that the labor market remains in a sweet spot where companies are adding workers and raising pay without suggesting any urgent need for the Fed to end its newfound patience on holding rates steady. Policymakers this week indicated that they won't raise rates again until inflation accelerates, even with the economy already roughly at the central bank's goal of full employment.

The hiring and wage gains underscore resilient demand for labor, and support for consumer spending, even as the shutdown furloughed government workers, heightened uncertainty and weighed on economic activity. At the same time, economists had cautioned that the data would contain more distortions than usual.

The Labor Department found "no discernible impacts" of the shutdown on the establishment survey's January estimates of employment, hours or earnings, acting labor-statistics commissioner William Wiatrowski said in a statement. Still, the shutdown likely hit some private industries, and some federal workers were probably misclassified as employed but absent from work instead of unemployed on temporary layoff, Wiatrowski said.

In addition, the number of Americans working part time for economic reasons had an unusually large jump of about 500,000, which Wiatrowski said was almost all in the private sector and may reflect the shutdown. That pushed up the U-6, or underemployment rate, to 8.1 percent from 7.6 percent.

"The overwhelming conclusion from today's numbers is that the U.S. labor market remained incredibly strong at the start of 2019," said Leslie Preston, senior economist at TD Economics.

Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, said many federal workers and contractors likely went out and found part-time work during the 35-day shutdown. The ability of many of them to do so is itself a sign of the job market's strength, Swonk said.

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees who were furloughed were still included in the payrolls tally because they will collect back pay, though they would be considered unemployed in the household survey. But workers in related businesses, such as contractors, may have lost hours and earnings they may never fully recoup.

Most sectors of the economy reported solid hiring gains in January. Education and health care added 55,000 jobs, retailers nearly 21,000, and professional and business services, which includes such higher-paying positions as engineers and architects, 30,000. Manufacturing payrolls increased by 13,000, a five-month low. Leisure and hospitality, transportation and warehousing and retail all had solid advances.

Information for this article was contributed by Shobhana Chandra, Kristy Scheuble, Benjamin Purvis and Jeremy Herron of Bloomberg News; and by Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press.

