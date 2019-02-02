The Nation in Brief

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said Friday outside his home in New- ark, that he’s running because he believes in the values of “the people that lead by calling out the best of who we are and not the worst.”

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker on Friday declared his bid for the presidency in 2020 with a sweeping call to unite a deeply polarized nation around a "common sense of purpose."

In his entry into the Democratic primary as the second black candidate in what's expected to be a crowded and diverse field, the senator from New Jersey invoked the legacy of the national movements for civil rights and for women's suffrage

Booker, 49, urged a return to a "common sense of purpose" and cast his appeal to the nation's better examples as an uplifting alternative to Republican President Donald Trump.

"The people I admire are the people that lead by calling out the best of who we are and not the worst. So, I'm running for president because I believe in us. I believe in these values," Booker told reporters gathered outside his home in Newark.

With Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren expected to run as a champion for the middle class in a fight against powerful interests, and California Sen. Kamala Harris running on taking on Trump directly, Booker is betting that the electorate will respond again to the soaring oratory that helped Barack Obama break through in 2008.

Booker, the former mayor of Newark, announced his bid with a video that showcased his personal ties to the "low-income, inner city community" he says he led to a comeback. Booker won a special Senate election in 2013 and then a full Senate term in 2014.

Booker is cultivating key power brokers in Iowa, as well as early voting New Hampshire and South Carolina. He plans to visit all three states before March.

Governor's yearbook shows blackface

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam apologized Friday after a newspaper reported that a page in his 1984 medical school yearbook contained a photo of a person in blackface and another wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood next to different pictures of the governor.

The Virginian-Pilot obtained a copy of the photo Friday from the library of Eastern Virginia Medical School, which Northam, a Democrat, attended. The photos were first published by the conservative news outlet Big League Politics.

The rest of the half-page shows photos of Northam -- in a jacket and tie, in a cowboy hat, and next to a car -- beneath his name. The page lists his undergraduate alma mater and his interest as pediatrics.

On Friday, Northam, who didn't say which costume he was wearing, apologized for the "racist and offensive" costumes in the yearbook photo, saying the behavior was not in keeping with his values and that he will work to heal damage he has caused.

In a video statement later Friday, Northam said he is "committed" to serving out the remainder of his term, indicating he does not plan to resign, despite widespread calls that he do so. Those included calls from Democratic presidential hopefuls Julian Castro and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as well as the NAACP.

Facebook removes Iran-linked pages

NEW YORK -- Facebook said it has removed 783 Iran-linked pages, accounts and groups from its service for what it calls "coordinated inauthentic behavior" -- the social network's term for fake accounts run with the intent of disrupting politics and elections.

Facebook has been disclosing such purges more regularly in recent months, including ones linked to groups in Burma, Bangladesh and Russia. Twitter also said on Thursday that it found "limited operations" that may have been connected to sources in Iran, Venezuela, and Russia. It did not give further details and said it suspended the suspicious accounts before the 2018 U.S. midterm elections.

The accounts on Facebook and Instagram typically misrepresented themselves as locals in more than two dozen countries such as Afghanistan, Germany, India, Saudi Arabia and the U.S.

Facebook said Thursday that the accounts spent about $30,000 on advertisements, paid for in U.S. dollars, British pounds, Canadian dollars and euros.

The company said Twitter helped its investigation by sharing information about suspicious activity it found on its own service.

Vermont House passes e-cigarette tax

MONTPELIER, Vt. -- The Vermont House on Friday passed legislation that would impose a 92 percent excise tax on e-cigarettes as a way to dissuade teens from vaping.

U.S. health officials recently called the surge in youth using e-cigarettes an "epidemic." Products like Juul and other e-cigarettes are now the top high-risk substance used by teens, according to U.S. figures.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott said in his budget address late last month that he supported such a tax.

According to the Public Health Law Center, nine states and the District of Columbia have a tax on e-cigarettes as of this fall. Several other states have considered or are considering various taxes on them.

Vermont legislators are also working on measures to raise the age to purchase them to 21 and to prevent Internet sales of vapor products into Vermont, said Rep. George Till, a Democrat. The tax bill now goes the Vermont Senate.

